Gayle hoping for a special WI performance Vs India

As West Indies and India get ready to lock horns in the World Cup, Carribean opening batsman Chris Gayle has said that the match is very important for the team.

West Indies have a slim chance of qualifying for the knock-out stage as they have won just one match from six games. But Gayle said that the team would hope of showcasing a good performance against India.

"We need two points definitely. It's an important match for us, there's a slim chance for us to qualify but anything is possible. India (/search?query=India) have been playing good cricket in the tournament, I'm looking forward to the match and hopefully, we can have a good game," Gayle told reporters.

"The fans will be looking for some entertainment from our whole team. It should be an interesting game, I hope the match goes down to the wire and we come out triumphant," he added. Ever since their win over Pakistan, West Indies have failed to spring wins and they are languishing at the eighth position in the tournament standings. "We had a good start against Pakistan, fans said that West Indies are a real threat in the World Cup. In the middle period, the match against Australia cost us big time. But it's the World Cup, it's never over till it's over. It's a learning experience for our guys," Gayle said. Gayle had said that he would be retiring from international cricket after the World Cup. The left-hander joked that he is definitely among the great batsman and he even went on to say that there is nothing better than representing West Indies. He even went on to say that who knows he just might end up playing the Test match against India. "I am definitely up there with the greats, there's no doubt about that. It has been a joyful ride, there have been many ups and downs. I started my career with the likes of Courtney Walsh. There have been many quality moments. I couldn't imagine anything better than representing West Indies," Gayle said. "Maybe a Test match against India and then I'll play, definitely play the ODIs against India. I won't play the T20s," the swashbuckling batsman signed off.