`Gem` Rohit funds return ticket for Sri Lankan fan

Hitman Rohit Sharma was ruthless against Sri Lanka on Wednesday when the India captain slammed a record third double century. However, off the field, Rohit has a heart of gold.

Mohammad Nilam, a Sri Lankan fan has revealed how Rohit's timely financial assistance helped him to get back to Colombo to attend his ailing father.

Nilam was following the Sri Lankan team in India along with other fans when he received a disturbing news about his father suffering from throat cancer.

Nilam had to immediately fly back but the Sri Lankan didn't had enough currency to procure an airline ticket. This is when, Sachin Tendulkar and Team India's biggest fan Sudhir Gautam approached Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma for help.

Immediately, Rohit procured an airline ticket for Nilam and helped the Sri Lankan fly back to Colombo to attend his ailing father. "Rohit called me to the team hotel and gave me the (Rs 20,000 approx) ticket. The surgery went well. I was disturbed when I heard about my father's health, Rohit has a big heart and he immediately arranged for my return ticket. He is a gem of a person," Nilam told Mid-Day. "My father is much better now. The surgery went well. I was disturbed when I heard about my father's health, but Rohit has a big heart and he immediately arranged for my return ticket. He is a gem of a person," Nilam added. Kohli too contacted the Sri Lankan and assured him of any possible help. "When Virat bhai came to know about my father's health, he too messaged me and asked if I needed any help. I congratulated Virat bhai on his wedding. I feel blessed and lucky to get so much love from Indian cricketers. They have always been very helpful in arranging match tickets whenever we come to watch them," Nilam said. On Wednesday, Rohit slammed a brilliant 208 not out as India levelled the three match ODI series at Mohali. Coming into the match, the Mumbaikar was the only batsman to have hit two double tons. At the PCA Stadium, Sharma belted an unbeaten 153-ball 208, comprising 13 fours and 12 sixes. It was his sixth score of more than 100 in ODIs this year, tying with Virat Kohli (also this year) and Sachin Tendulkar (1996). The latter, though, holds the record of maximum nine centuries by an Indian in 1998. Rohit was engaged in two big partnerships -- 115 runs for the opening wicket with Shikhar Dhawan (68 off 67; 9x4) and then 213 for the second wicket with rookie Shreyas Iyer (88 off 70; 4x9, 2x6). Rohit's first double ton was against Australia in 2013 in Bengaluru. In his 158-ball 209, the Mumbai right-hander also made a world record of 16 sixes. One year later, Rohit went on to score another double century. This time it was against Sri Lanka. Rohit scored 264 in 2014 at Eden Gardens, making him the highest individual ODI scorer.