'Getting dropped from WT20 side has nothing to do with my good form'

Image Courtesy: @BCCIWomen

Indian pacer Shikha Pandey has been impressive with bowl since she got her spot back in the national side after being dropped from the World T20I side, last year. The swing bowler, however, believes that finding her rhythm back has nothing to do with getting dropped from the T20 World Cup.

Pandey said that getting selected in the national side is not something in her hand and asserted that she has worked a lot on her consistency which ultimately yielded results for her.

“Getting dropped from World T20 side is something not in my hand. I am only trying to help myself with the controllable things. I seem to be bowling well in the nets and just taking the confidence. I wouldn’t say that getting dropped from the T20I side has sparked something in me. That was never the case,” Pandey said in a post-match press conference.

“I knew I was bolwing well. It’s just that I have worked a lot on being consistent, I have put in those many number of practising hours. I am trying to work hard on my consistency,” she added.

The swing bowler credited team’s coach Woorkeri Raman for bringing the “technical issues” regarding her bowling to her notice and helping her overcome the same.

“Raman sir brought some technical issues to my notice and I was surprised as I never realised the same. He is someone you can go to and talk about your bowling. He will always have opinion about it. I would say he caught the flaw that actually helped me a lot,” Pandey said.

The right-arm bowler , along with veteran pacer Jhulan Goswami, scripted India’s victory against England in the second ODI of their ongoing three-match series, giving their side an unassailable 2-0 lead against the English women.

Pandey was full of praise for Jhulan and acknowledged her contribution to the Indian cricket team.

“Both of us are different bowlers. She is more of a seam bowler I am a swing bowler. I am actually only trying to match her. I have got huge standards to meet. I am just trying to hold the other end and bowl in tandem with her,” Pandey said.

“I am sure she (Jhulan) wouldn't have learnt anything from me but I have learnt a lot from her. Her work ethics, for example. She is 35-36 years old. For her to continue her international career and bowl so well (is remarkable). As a youngster, when I came into the side, I could only learn from her. For me it has been her work ethics. She is such a team player. If I could even 10 per cent of that I would be doing a great job,” she added.

Experienced pace pair of Jhulan Goswami and Shikha Pandey rattled the England top-order in quick succession and bagged four wickets each to do the job for their team.With the victory, India have grabbed two more ICC Women’s Championship points and will meet England for the third ODI on February 28 at the Wankhede Stadium.