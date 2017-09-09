Give Team India a break: Coach Ravi Shastri tells BCCI

India vs Australia - Complete Coverage | Full Schedule

Head coach Ravi Shastri has requested the Board of Control for Cricket in India to be much more considerate with regards to Team India's international schedule in order to avoid player burnout.

Reportedly, in a video conference on Friday with the Supreme Court appointed Committee of Administrators (COA) and board chief executive officer Rahul Johri, Shastri put forward his request.

India has just returned home from a long tour of Sri Lanka, where they whitewashed the neighbours in a series involving 3 Tests, 5 ODIs and a one-off T20I. The Lanka series ended on September 6.

However, Virat Kohli's boys are set to take on Australia in a limited overs series at home starting on September 17.

“Such tight scheduling gives the players little time to recuperate.”

“The international calendar is so tight these days and it’s not only the matches that take a toll on players’ body, but the long flights and travelling. Shastri has requested us to look into it, as he believes it would help players to recover faster. England and Australia give enough gaps between series and the BCCI too should have a plan where players can get a decent break and recover better. Otherwise, everyone is happy with the way how BCCI is taking care of its players,” a source in the BCCI informed.

The Indian team is set to play three back-to-back home series this winter-- the first against Australia from September 17 to October 13, followed by a series against New Zealand from October 17 to November 7 and finally Sri Lanka will feature in what could be called a return leg from November 15 to December 24.

And there's only a couple of days break before Team India and the support staff rush to South Africa on December 28 where they will play three T20s, three ODIs followed by four Tests.

Apparently, it's not only Shastri who has expressed his displeasure with the scheduling, even India team manager Kapil Malhotra, in his report submitted to BCCI post Champions Trophy, had suggested to provide enough time and rest day to the Indian squad, especially after long flights.

“If you see the scheduling, the day we got into London in the morning, within a few hours the Captain had to attend the arrival press conference, then (the) captains’ photo shoot, then the entire squad had to attend an anti-doping educational briefing along with an ACU educational briefing,” Malhotra had written in his report.

When the England team travelled to India in 2016, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) had ensured the players got a Chirstmas break between the series.

In contrast, the Indian team will be in the middle of the series against New Zealand this Diwali.

