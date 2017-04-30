Golfer Kapur wins second Asian Tour title

Miaoli (Chinese Taipei): Shiv Kapur of India ended an 11-year and four months wait for a second Asian Tour title when he claimed a convincing victory at the inaugural Yeangder Heritage here on Sunday.

The 35-year-old Kapur fired with a sparkling eight-under-par 64 highlighted by eight birdies -- five of which came in his closing seven holes -- to emerge victorious at the US$300,000 Asian Tour event, according to a release.

With a winning total of 16-under-par 272, Kapur defeated Malaysian rising star Gavin Green (67) and overnight leader Yikeun Chang of Korea (68) by two shots at the National Golf Country Club.

Good things come to those who wait... this is @ShivKapur62's winner's interview #YeangderHeritage #whereitsAT pic.twitter.com/yNcqyfwZl8 — Asian Tour (@asiantourgolf) April 30, 2017 Rattanon Wannasrichan of Thailand carded a 67 to end his campaign in fourth place while Poom Saksansin (68) and Miguel Tabuena (68) of the Philippines finished a further shot back in fifth place. Kapur, who won the 2002 Asian Games individual gold medal in Korea, started the final round two shots back of the lead but a hot homeward stretch earned him a well-deserved victory.