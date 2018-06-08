Goud, Aravind appointed new Karnataka coaches

Bengaluru: The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) on Friday announced the appointment of former players Yere Goud and Sreenath Aravind as the team's new coaches.

Goud, who scored more than 7,000 runs at the domestic level before announcing his retirement in 2012, is expected to don the role of a batting coach.

On the other hand, Aravind, who announced his retirement earlier this year after taking 186 wickets from 56 first-class matches, is expected to be the new bowling coach.

The 34-year-old left-arm pacer also went on to play one T20I for India in 2015 against South Africa. He was also part of the Indian Premier League with Royal Challengers Bangalore. The duo takes over from PV Shashikanth and GK Anil Kumar, who were appointed as coaches only last year. Under their tenure, Karnataka reached the Ranji Trophy semifinal, which they lost by a whisker against eventual champions Vidarbha but went on to win the Vijay Hazare Trophy.