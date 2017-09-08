Gurkeerat to lead Board President's XI against Aussies

India vs Australia - Complete Coverage | Full Schedule

New Delhi: Punjab's Gurkeerat Singh Mann will lead the Board President's XI for the warm-up game against Australia on September 12, the BCCI announced on Thursday.

The team comprises the likes of Indian Premier League (IPL) stars Rahul Tripathi, Mayank Agarwal, Nitish Rana and Washington Sundar.

The practice match will be played in Chennai, where the first of the five One-day Internationals against the Kangaroos will be held on September 17. The second ODI will be played in Kolkata (September 21), followed by Indore (September 24), Bengaluru (September 28) and Nagpur (October 1) while the three T20 Internationals will be played in Ranchi (October 7), Guwahati (October 10) and Hyderabad (October 13). The BCCI also confirmed the venues for the upcoming series, comprising three ODIs and as many T20Is against New Zealand, starting October 22 in Mumbai. Board President XI Team: Rahul Tripathi, Mayank Agarwal, Shivam Chaudhary, Washington Sundar, Nitish Rana, Govind Poddar, Gurkeerat Singh Mann (Captain), Shreevats Goswami, Rahil Shah, Akshay Karnewar, Kulwant Khejroliya, Kushang Patel, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma. Stay updated on the go with Sify Live Scores App. Click here to download it for your device