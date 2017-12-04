Hales cleared to play for England, Stokes has to wait

London: The England and Wales Cricket Board on Monday cleared opener Alex Hales for England selection but all-rounder Ben Stokes remained "unavailable".

"Alex Hales will now be considered for England selection, following confirmation that he is no longer a suspect in relation to an incident in Bristol in September," an ECB statement read.

"The ECB Board has convened via conference call to make the decision after being informed that Hales is deemed a witness and will face no charges.

"The independent Cricket Discipline Commission [CDC] has stayed the internal disciplinary process for both Alex Hales and Ben Stokes until the conclusion of any potential criminal proceedings relating to the incident." On Stokes' clearance, England stood firm on their decision to wait until the police investigation concludes. Hales was suspended by the ECB for his alleged involvement in a brawl outside a Bristol nightclub in September that saw Ben Stokes arrested on suspicion of causing actual bodily harm.