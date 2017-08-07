Hales misses equalling Gayle's fastest T20 century record by a whisker

File photo of Alex Hales

England batsman Alex Hales fell agonisingly short of equalling Chris Gayle's record of the fastest century in T20 cricket, dismissed just short of three figures in England's domestic T20 competition on Saturday.

While playing for Nottinghamshire, Hales displayed some serious power-hitting as he blasted 95 runs off just 29 balls against Durham.

Attempting a six of the 30th ball of his innings, the English batsman, however, fell prey to Durham's James Weighell and was eventually dismissed. While attempting for the big hit, Hales sliced the ball high into the Nottingham sky which went down into the waiting gloves of wicketkeeper Stuart Poynter.

"I knew there was a chance to go for the quickest T20 century of all-time and you don't get those opportunities very often," ESPNcricinfo quoted Hales as saying. "I love batting at Trent Bridge, for me it is utter paradise, the wickets are great and there are some short boundaries, so I knew there was a chance of doing it," he added. Alex Hales innings in NatWest T20:



1, 6, 4, 0, 4, 6, 4, 0, 0, 0, 0, 6, 0, 4, 4, 4, 4, 1, 2, 4, 6, 6, 4, 6, 6, 0, 6, 6, 1, W



95 in 30 balls — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) August 5, 2017 During the course of his innings, Hales hit nine monstrous sixes and nine fours, included 28 runs in one over. Stay updated on the go with Sify Live Scores App. Click here to download it for your device