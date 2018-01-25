Harbhajan uncertain of future ahead of IPL auction

Kolkata: Having enjoyed a successful stint with Mumbai Indians, veteran India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh said on Thursday that he faces an uncertain future ahead of his appearance in the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction after a gap of 10 years.

The 37-year-old, once a permanent fixture in the Indian team, has represented Mumbai with distinction over the last 10 seasons, having won the IPL three times during that tenure along with two titles at the Champions League Twenty20 (CLT20).

"This is the first time I am at the auction. I was at the auction when IPL started (2008). After 10 years I am back. This is a different feeling altogether. I have played all my cricket for Mumbai Indians. Now I don't know which team I will be in," the off-spinner told reporters here.

"I don't know what's going to happen. I might be with Mumbai Indians or it could be any other team. I have enjoyed each and every moment playing for them.

"We won five trophies over there, one of them came in my captaincy too. It was wonderful to be there. Let's see what happens on March 27," Harbhajan added.

Harbhajan, who has taken over 400 wickets in Test matches for India, is in the city skippering Punjab in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament.

Punjab crashed out of the Super League stage on Thursday despite beating Rajasthan in a virtual semi-final clash due to an inferior net run rate.

Harbhajan praised the BCCI for rescheduling the tournament keeping in mind the IPL auctions.

"There is a lot of talent in Syed Mushtaq Ali. The franchises wanted to see the players and it's a great initiative taken by the BCCI. It's good for the players as well. The games are live and everybody is watching," he said.

Harbhajan has a base price of Rs 2 crore at the IPL auction and the 37-year old added that he batted at No.3 for Punjab not keeping in mind the IPL but as the team needed him to.

"See looking at these conditions here, I found we needed someone to look after the new ball at the same time, someone would could play shots. We did not want to lose too many wickets as we were playing five bowlers and were one batsmen short.

"Bowlers win more games than the batters. I was a floater who could bat and attack the bowlers. I have been doing okay," Harbhajan said.

Punjab won three out of four matches in Group A to garner 12 points. Harbhajan said it's disappointing to not play the final but asserted that the Punjab team has a lot of talent.

"We have beaten the best of the sides in the tournament, Karnataka and Mumbai were the strongest teams in terms of the way they have played.

"I am a bit shocked. Proud of the way everyone chipped in. This team has a long way to go," Harbhajan said.