Harbhajan writes to Kumble, urges to look into Ranji fees

New Delhi: Indian off spinner Harbhajan Singh on Wednesday penned an emotional letter to his former teammate and current coach of team India Anil Kumble, urging him to take up the issue of pay structure of the Ranji cricketers in the upcoming BCCI's Committee of Administrators (CoA) meet.

On May 21, Kumble will be giving a presentation to the COA demanding hike in the pay structure of Indian cricketers. The grades are expected to be set at Rs 2 crore, Rs 1 crore and Rs 50 lakh.

In the heartfelt letter, the Turbonator pointed out the financial situation of the Ranji players and highlighted the player's struggle to make a living out of the sport. He stated that the payment structure of the players has not been changed since 2004.

"It's been last 2/3 years (that) I am playing Ranji Trophy. I hate that I've find constant struggle around me in the financial situation of my first-class teammates... Even though Ranji Trophy is hosted by the richest cricket board in the world! I appeal to u as a player, who is an inspiration and role model for all Ranji players," he said in a statement. "I request you to please take this up with the highest (sic) brass of BCCI and players like Sachin, Rahul, Laxman, Viru to ensure that a change is brought about in the pay structure in the amounts they get paid," he added. The 36-year-old further pointed out that only few domestic players get the opportunity to play in the cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL), while the rest struggle to make a living out of Ranji matches.