Hardik Pandya claims five-wicket-haul on return from injury

A notable absentee from the India tour of Australia, all-rounder Hardik Pandya has claimed a five-wicket-haul on his return to the field for Baroda during the ongoing Ranji Trophy match against Mumbai.

The 25-year-old, who sustained an acute lower back injury during the Asia Cup fixture against Pakistan in September, ended the first day of the first-class match with 3/74 and followed it up with two more wickets on day two today.

Pandya with the help of new ball dismissed the Mumbai openers Aditya Tare (15) and Vilas Auti (12) in quick succession, while dismissed Shivam Dube for 37 runs in the 85th over on the first day. As Mumbai resumed their batting today morning, the pacer sent back Akash Parkar (22) and Royston Dias for a duck, to end with figures of 5/81 in first-class cricket.