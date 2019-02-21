Hardik Pandya ruled out of Australia series

New Delhi: Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been ruled out of the upcoming Twenty20 International and One-Day International series against Australia due to lower back stiffness, BCCI announced on Thursday.

Left-arm spin-bowling all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been named replacement for Hardik for the ODIs. However, no replacement has been named in the T20I squad.

The BCCI medical team decided to rest the all-rounder and let him undergo strength and conditioning work for his lower back at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru, BCCI said in a statement.