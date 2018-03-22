Hardik Pandya to be booked for tweet on BR Ambedkar

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya has landed himself in a huge controversy after posting a 'derogatory' tweet on Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar. A special Jodhpur SC/ST court directed the police to register a case against the cricketer.

Pandya, on December 26, tweeted, "Which Ambedkar ??? The one who drafted a cross law and constitution or the one who spread the disease called reservation in the country."

According to a report in TOI, DR Meghwal, the petitioner, claimed that Pandya has insulted Dr. Ambedkar and that he has hurt the sentiments of the people of his community.

"I learnt about Pandya’s comment through social media in January. It appeared quite derogatory for a figure like Ambedkar and was an attempt to spread hatred and create division in the society," Meghwal said. "By doing so, he has committed a serious crime and hurt the sentiments of my entire community. Pandya should be given adequate and suitable punishment for his crass act," he added. Pandya on his part went into damage control mode soon after the controversy erupted as the cricketer deleted his tweet. Pandya has played six Tests, 38 ODIs and 30 T20Is for India.