Hardik Pandya to test fitness in Ranji

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya has his eyes set on a comeback to the Indian Test side that is currently playing in Australia and for that is taking part in Baroda's match against Mumbai in the 2018-19 Ranji Trophy after an injury layoff. Hardik picked up a back injury during the Asia Cup in September and has since been sidelined. He was originally selected in the India A squad for their three-match one-day series against New Zealand A but the 25-year old decided to focus on Tests instead with the ODIs against Australia only scheduled after the Test series ends. "If I am playing a Test match, I should play a four-day game (rather) than one-day. Because one-day is later on. I am focusing right now that if I can make it to the team, because there is scope of me making a comeback into the Test team, if I am fit to play a Test match. That's why I wanted to take my time and see where exactly I stand in Ranji Trophy," Hardik said. India can bring back Hardik into the fold before the last two matches in Melbourne and Sydney.

