Hardik selfie-obsessed, Virat always in gym: Rohit Sharma

New Delhi: Indian opener Rohit Sharma is expected to play a pivotal role in India's campaign in the World Cup beginning Thursday in England and Wales.

And as the team prepares for the showpiece event, Sharma has revealed some interesting facts about Hardik Pandya, Virat Kohli and Bhuvneshwar Kumar. He said Pandya is the one, amongst the Indian cricketers, who is most obsessed with selfies and is also the worst dancer.

In a 90-second video posted by the official Twitter handle of International Cricket Council (ICC), the Indian opener was questioned about his teammates, to which he replied quite candidly.

Some of the questions asked about the players were: Obsessed with selfies: Hardik Pandya Worst dancer: Hardik Pandya Asks for a flight upgrade: Everyone Enjoys romantic comedies: Bhuvneshwar Kumar Worst roommate: Shikhar Dhawan Giggles the most: Hardik Pandya Always in the gym: Virat Kohli Biggest coffee snob: Rohit Sharma Grumpiest in the morning: Rohit Sharma Always on his phone: Kuldeep Yadav, Hardik Pandya Touted as one of the favourites, India faced a crushing six-wicket defeat in their first warm-up game against New Zealand on May 25. The two-time champion will now take on Bangladesh in the second practice match before beginning their World Cup campaign against South Africa on June 5.