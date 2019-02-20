Harleen replaces Harmanpreet in women's ODI squad

New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced on Wednesday that Harleen Deol will replace Harmanpreet Kaur in the Indian women's ODI squad.

"Harmanpreet has suffered an ankle injury after returning from New Zealand and is ruled out of the upcoming three-match ODI series against England women," BCCI secretary Amitabh Choudhary said in a statement.

"Harmanpreet was unable to participate fully in the team training session because of pain and will now head to NCA in Bengaluru for rehab," the statement read.

India women's squad: Mithali Raj (captain), Jhulan Goswami, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), R. Kalpana (wicket-keeper), Mona Meshram, Ekta Bisht, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Mansi Joshi, Punam Raut, Harleen Deol.