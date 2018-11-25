Harmanpreet Kaur one of the skippers in ICC's team of Women World T20

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Sunday announced the squad of the Women's World T20, based on the performances during the 16-day tournament held across Providence, Gros Islet and North Sound in West Indies.

Three players each from Australia and India, two from England and one each from Pakistan, New Zealand, and West Indies have been named as the playing eleven, which was selected by an esteemed selection panel comprising of former players and commentators Ian Bishop, Anjum Chopra and Ebony Rainford-Brent, journalist Melinda Farrell and ICC's General Cricket Manager Geoff Allardice.

India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, one of the two skippers to make the squad along with Pakistan skipper Javeria Khan, has been named to lead the team, while player of the tournament Alyssa Healy of Australia, India's opener Smriti Mandhana and Amy Jones of England have been nominated to bat. All-rounders Deandra Dottin of West Indies and Allyse Perry of Australia, and England fast bowler Anya Shrubsole are the seam bowlers in the squad with off-spinner Leigh Kasperek of New Zealand, leg-spinner Poonam Yadav of India and left-arm spinner Kirstie Gordon of England the slow bowlers. Meanwhile, Bangladesh's new-ball bowler Jahanara Alam has been named as the 12th player. Following is the ICC Women's World T20 2018 team of the tournament in their batting order: Alyssa Healy (Australia) - 225 runs Smriti Mandhana (India) - 178 runs Amy Jones (England, wicketkeeper) - 107 runs, 5 dismissals Harmanpreet Kaur (India, Skipper) - 183 runs Deandra Dottin (West Indies) - 121 runs, 10 wickets Javeria Khan (Pakistan) - 136 runs Ellyse Perry (Australia) - 60 runs, 9 wickets Leigh Kasperek (New Zealand) - 8 wickets Anya Shrubsole (England) - 7 wickets Kirstie Gordon (England) - 8 wickets Poonam Yadav (India) - 8 wickets 12th player: Jahanara Alam (Bangladesh) - 6 wickets The first standalone ICC Women's World T20, which started on November 9, concluded earlier today with Australia clinching their fourth title after defeating England by 8 wickets.