Harmanpreet Kaur ruled out of England ODI series

In a big setback for the Indian team ahead of their ODI series against England, vice captain Harmanpreet Kaur has been ruled out due to an injury.

India’s explosive batswoman, who is going through a blip in form, has sustained an ankle injury, missing the one-day international assignment.

Harmanpreet sustained the injury a couple of days ago when she was in Patiala. She, however, took part in the fielding sessions at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday to assess if she was comfortable running about. She is understood to have not been feeling fully fit. Scans later revealed a grade-2 tear in the left ankle, ESPNcricinfo reported on Wednesday.

Bowling all-rounder Harleen Deol, who plays for Himachal Pradesh in the domestic circuit, is set to replace Harmanpreet in the Mithali Raj-led one-day team. Harleen was crucial to Himachal Pradesh’s journey to the semi-final of the inter-state 50-over competition in December 2018. She impressed in the Challenger Trophy earlier this year and represented Board President’s XI in the warm-up game against England, scoring 21, but could not return with a wicket. The ODI series will be hosted at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on February 22, 25 and 28, as part of the ICC Women's Championship. India are currently third on the table with 12 points from as many games. With India unlikely to play against Pakistan because of political issues, these games will be important to win to avoid qualifiers ahead of the 2021 World Cup in New Zealand. Meanwhile, England are currently seventh on the table with ten points from nine games. Harmanpreet was not at her best in the recent series against New Zealand, where India clinched the ODIs 2-1. However, India suffered a whitewash in the three-match T20I series at the backyard of New Zealand. In the T20Is, Harmanpreet scored only 26 runs in three matches against the Kiwis. She scored 17 in the first T20I, while in the second and third match she was not able to reach double digits, getting out for five and two, respectively. Three ODIs against England will be hosted at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai followed with the three-match T20I series to be played at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on March 4, 7 and 9.