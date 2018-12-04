Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana appeal to BCCI to keep Ramesh Powar as coach





I, as the T20 and ODI vice-captain, appeal before you to allow Ramesh Powar to further continue as our team coach. There are hardly 15 months for the next T20 World Cup and a month to go for the New Zealand tour. The way he has transformed us as a team, I feel no reason to replace him with any better at this point in time when the team is coordinating well with him and amongst each other. It takes a while to understand and select combinations and equate a coach's temperament," Harmanpreet said in a letter addressed to the BCCI.





Meanwhile, Smriti said: "His guidance and inputs will be helpful for the team to perform well for the upcoming New Zealand tour and next T20 World Cup in Australia."





Talking about the ongoing controversy between Powar and ODI captain Mithali Raj, Harmanpreet said, "Another change of coach will affect our growth and we will have to start from scratch. And whatever may be the reason for Ramesh Powar's and Mithali Raj's conflicts, they should solve it across the table like a family and call it a truce. This will provide more sense and security to them and the entire team."





"Our defeat in the semi-finals was very disheartening and it brings us all to feel more miserable, to see how the controversies (post world cup) has stained our image and questioned the entire cricket fraternity, "Harmanpreet added on India's semi-final clash against England, where India lost by 8 wickets."





Ramesh Powar was not single-handedly responsible. The decision was entirely based on the cricketing logic and observations from the past. Keeping in mind the need of the hour where me, Smriti, the selector (Sudha Shah) and the coach together in the presence of our manager felt that we should go ahead with the winning combination. And I believe it should have come to your understanding that the intent was not personal but entirely based on the welfare of the team," Harmanpreet said on the decision to keep Mithali out of the playing XI.





On the other hand, Smriti said: "It is important for Indian cricket's growth that everybody is on the same page and I believe that any differences can be amicably resolved via discussions."





Discussing the improvement in the team under Powar, Harmanpreet said: "Our team has gone under positive changes in the past few months and has set a benchmark in the world top teams."



