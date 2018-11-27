Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana to feature in Women's Big Bash League

Indian Women's Twenty20 captain and vice-captain, Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana, are slated to play in the upcoming fourth season of the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL).

Harmanpreet has extended her association with Sydney Thunder and will continue to represent them in the fourth season of the WBBL. She was the top scorer of her team in the second season as she amassed 296 runs in 12 innings with a batting strike rate (S/R) of 117 and an average of 59.20. She was also adjudged Thunder's Player of the Tournament.

Meanwhile, Smriti, who previously appeared for Brisbane Heat in the second season, has been signed by Hobart Hurricanes for the upcoming edition. Having posted her maiden international hundred in an ODI against Australia at Blundstone Arena in 2016 in Tasmania, Smriti said she is looking forward to showcasing her talent for the new team. "I've heard from many players that the Hurricanes group is a great squad to be around and I can't wait to get to Tasmania for the matches," she said. Hurricanes' coach Salliann Briggs said that she was delighted with the signing of Smriti as part of the squad. "(Smriti) Mandhana is a proven performer on the world stage, we saw that just last week with her knock against the (Australia women's team) Aussies. I can't wait to see her in purple, she's an exciting addition not only for us but for the whole competition," Briggs said. The Women's Big Bash League is slated to be held from December 1 to January 26 in St Kilda, Australia.