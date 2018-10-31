Harmanpreet Kaur up for T20 World Cup challenge: Anjum Chopra

Former cricketer Anjum Chopra believes that Indian women's cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur is all set for the leadership role ahead of the upcoming International Cricket Council (ICC) Women's World Twenty20.

Chopra also backed players like Smriti Mandhana and Mithali Raj, saying that they would have a powerful impact in the tournament.

“Harmanpreet Kaur will lead India for the first time in a global event and I think she is up for the challenge both as a captain and as a player,” ICC quoted Chopra, as saying.

"Smriti Mandhana is another player who could have a major impact on the tournament. Her T20I exploits since early this year have raised her profile as a powerful stroke maker. The dependable and vastly experienced Mithali Raj will be relied on to lay that solid foundation the team would be needing for this high-octane tournament,” she added. Commenting on the importance of theT20 World Cup, Chopra said that a good performance in the tournament would provide a much-needed impetus to Women's cricket in India, adding that it is a wonderful opportunity for the girls to consolidate their position. “In India, the women’s game has gained in stature. This tournament is another opportunity for them to consolidate their position. With the promos already running on TV, I am sure people’s attention will slowly and surely begin to focus on this tournament,” she said. 2018 ICC Women's World Twenty20 is slated to be held from November 2-25 in West Indies, with India beginning their campaign on November 9 against New Zealand.