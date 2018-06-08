Harry Kane signs new contract with Tottenham until 2024

London: Tottenham Hotspur star striker and England captain Harry Kane on Friday signed a new contract to tie him with the North London football club until 2024, stifling rumours of a possible exit to Real Madrid this summer.

Tottenham announced Kane's contract renewal on its official Twitter account, with the striker, 24, appearing in a short video, reported Efe.

"I'm really excited, it's a proud day. Obviously it's been a great few seasons and I'm looking forward to the future," Kane said in a statement.

"I'm looking forward to the new stadium first and foremost and just to keep progressing as a Club. It's been fantastic to consistently get in the Champions League so I'm really excited to have another go at that and with the Premier League and FA Cup, we'll look to go as far as we can. For us as a Club, it's just about keeping improving and we'll work hard to do that." Kane, the English Premier League (EPL)'s top-scorer in the 2016-2017 season, is to be the captain of the English national team for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia. "I'm obviously really excited about the World Cup coming up so it's nice to get this done before that and I'm just looking to go out there and enjoy it now," he added. According to media reports, Kane will earn around $13 million under the new contract at Tottenham.