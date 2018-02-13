Heel injury rules Jhulan Goswami out of Proteas T20Is

Indian women's team fast bowler Jhulan Goswami has been ruled out of the upcoming five-match T20I series against South Africa due to a heel injury.

Confirming the news, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said that Goswami recently sustained the heel injury and that she would now require rest for a couple of weeks to avoid any further impact on the bone.

"Senior India bowler Jhulan Goswami has been ruled out of the T20I series against South Africa Women. Goswami suffered a heel injury and underwent an MRI scan on Monday, February 12, 2018," the BCCI statement said.

"Senior India bowler Jhulan Goswami has been ruled out of the T20I series against South Africa Women. Goswami suffered a heel injury and underwent an MRI scan on Monday, February 12, 2018," the BCCI statement said.

"The BCCI Medical Team in consultation with a local doctor felt that she needs rest for a couple of weeks to avoid any further impact on the bone. Upon her return, Ms Goswami will consult a foot expert and will undergo her rehab process at the NCA in Bengaluru," the statement further read. Jhulan recently added yet another feather in her cap by becoming the first female cricketer to take 200 ODI wickets during India's three-match ODI series against South Africa. She finished the series as the second highest wicket-taker as India went on to clinch the ODI series 2-1 to eventually climb to the second spot in the ICC Women's Championship. Indian women will play the first T20I match from February 13 in Potchefstroom, while the last T20I of the five-match series will be played on February 24 in Newlands, Cape Town.