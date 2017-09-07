Henry Nicholls to lead New Zealand A against India A

Henry Nicholls will lead New Zealand A in the two four-day games and five one day matches in a tour against India A later this month.

The squad includes the likes of fast bowlers Matt Henry and Lockie Ferguson, batsmen Colin Munro and Jeet Raval, and leg-spinner Ish Sodhi.

Of the 16 players picked for the tour, 13 have played international cricket with seven currently centrally contracted to New Zealand Cricket (NZC).

New Zealand Cricket selector Gavin Larsen, who will be the team's manager on the tour, said such A-team programmes were vital to the senior team's development.

"Going into a significantly different environment to that of the New Zealand domestic scene is a huge opportunity to promote player growth," said Larsen. "Preparing for international cricket is challenging, so this is a great chance for these players to improve their game in sub-continent conditions," he added. Larsen expected the team to be very competitive and pointed to an exciting initiative to take a specialist wicket-keeping coach abroad for the first time. "There's quite a range of experience within the group, with a number having already featured for the BLACKCAPS and all of them with a chance to impress," he said. Shane Bond will be the head coach of the New Zealand A side. The team depart for India on 19 September. Four-day squad: Henry Nicholls (capt), Todd Astle, Tom Blundell (wk), Tom Bruce, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Scott Kuggeleijn, Colin Munro, Seth Rance, Tim Seifert (wk), Ish Sodhi, Sean Solia, George Worker, Will Young, Jeet Raval One-day squad: Henry Nicholls (capt), Todd Astle, Tom Blundell (wk), Tom Bruce, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Scott Kuggeleijn, Colin Munro, Seth Rance, Tim Seifert (wk), Ish Sodhi, Sean Solia, George Worker, Will Young, Glenn Phillips (wk) NZ A tour of India schedule: 1st Four Day match - 23-26 September, Vijayawada 2nd Four Day match - 30 September-3 October, Vijayawada 1st One Day match - 6 October, Visakhapatnam 2nd One Day match - 8 October, Visakhapatnam 3rd One Day match - 10 October, Visakhapatnam 4th One Day match - 13 October, Visakhapatnam 5th One Day match - 15 October, Visakhapatnam Stay updated on the go with Sify Live Scores App. Click here to download it for your device