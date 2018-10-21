Hetmyer ton helps West Indies post 322/8 against India

Guwahati: A brilliant century by Shimron Hetmyer (106) and some useful contributions from Devendra Bishoo and Kemar Roach towards the end helped West Indies post 322/8 against India in the first One-Day International match here on Sunday.

Hetmyer played 78 balls and slammed six boundaries and as many sixes before he was dismissed by Ravindra Jadeja in the 39th over.

Chandrapaul Hemraj Marlon Samuels were the only disappointments for West Indies as all other batters contributed and helped their team to get past the 300 run mark in their allotted 50 overs.

Put in to bat, West Indies started the proceedings on a positive note but pacer Mohammad Shami dismissed opener Hemraj (9) in the fifth over. But Powell and Shai Hope (32) together forged a 65-run partnership for the second wicket and took West indies past the 80-run mark.

Just when things seemed good in the middle for the Windies, opener Powell (51) was dismissed by Khaleel Ahmed in the 15th over. In the next over, Samuels was also sent packing by Yuzvendra Chahal.

Hetmyer then arrived in the middle and stitched crucial partnerships with Rovman Powell and Jason Holder (38) before getting out in the 39th over.

Holder also played sensibly before getting out and towards the end, Bishoo and Roach forged a 44-run partnership for the ninth wicket to guide West Indies to a challenging total.

For India Chahal took three wickets, while Shami and Jadeja took two wickets each.

Brief scores: 322/8 (Shimron Hetmyer 106, Kieran Powell 51; Yuzvendra Chahal 3/41) against India.