How Harmanpreet battled stomach cramps with big hits

Harmanpreet Kaur raced to a historic ton in India's opening game against New Zealand in the Women's WorldT20 tournament on Friday. During her century-plus knock, the Indian women's cricket team captain blasted eight sixes.

The 29-year-old's unbeaten 103 off 51 balls set up India's comfortable 34-run win against New Zealand. The eight sixes in an innings is the most by an Indian in T20Is. By doing so, the India skipper also beat her own record of five sixes which she hit against Sri Lanka in September.

"Yesterday, I was having little bit back problem," Kaur said after the match. "In the morning, I was not feeling well, when I came to the ground I was feeling a little low and getting some cramps."

When stomach cramps hampered her running between the wickets, Harmanpreet decided to go for the big hits.

"When initially I was running twos, I got a little cramp, after that the physio gave me medicine, and a little bit it settled down," she said.

"Then I thought instead of running too much, if I could I get more big shots because you run too much, you get more cramps. Then I told Jemi (Jemimah Rodrigues), 'if you give the strike to me, I can go for more big shots'," the skipper revealed.

Kaur, whose 171 against Australia in the ODI World Cup last year has become a stuff of legends, didn't know while batting that she had gone on to become first T20 centurion from the country.

"I was not looking at how many runs I was getting, I was looking at how many we needed to win the game," Kaur said.

"We knew they have really good batters, they have Sophie Devine and [Suzie] Bates, we knew if we scored just 150, we may not (win the game)."

"I knew it was a good batting track, if I settle down, I can get the runs, that's what I was thinking."

Having begin her WWT20 campaign with a century, Harmanpreet now hopes for bigger things in the rest of the tournament.

"Yes, why not? Because every day is a learning day, today I learnt a lot.