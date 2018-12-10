How India achieved a rare victory Down Under

Team India’s win in the Adelaide Test over Australia by 31 runs has broken a host of records. With this win, Virat Kohli has become the first Asian captain to record Test wins in England, South Africa and Australia.

India winning a Test match outside the sub-continent is a rarity. Overseas Test series wins can actually be counted on two hands. Building a momentum for a series victory by clinching the first Test of a series outside Asia also hasn't happened often. In fact, ever since their first Test in 1932, there have been only nine occasions when the Asian giants have been able to start a Test series outside the sub-continent with a win.

Well, a spirited performance by Virat Kohli’s team in Adelaide has just taken that number into double digits. India’s sixth Test win in Australia is probably the most special and should go a long way in preparing them for more success on the tour. A maiden Test series win in Australia does not look impossible now. When India started an overseas Test series with a win Year Opponent Venue Test Result Series Result 1968 NZ Dunedin Won by 5 wkts IND won 3-0 1976 NZ Auckland Won by 8 wkts Drawn 1-1 1986 ENG Lord's Won by 5 wkts IND won 2-0 2001 ZIM Bulawayo Won by 8 wkts Drawn 1-1 2005 ZIM Bulawayo Won by Inns and 90 runs IND won 2-0 2006 SA Johannesburg Won by 123 runs IND lost 1-2 2009 NZ Hamilton Won by 10 wkts IND won 1-0 2011 WI Kingston Won by 63 runs IND won 1-0 2016 WI North Sound Won by inns and 92 runs IND won 2-0