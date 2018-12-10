  1. Sify.com
  4. How India achieved a rare victory Down Under

Team India’s win in the Adelaide Test over Australia by 31 runs has broken a host of records. With this win, Virat Kohli has become the first Asian captain to record Test wins in England, South Africa and Australia.

India winning a Test match outside the sub-continent is a rarity. Overseas Test series wins can actually be counted on two hands. Building a momentum for a series victory by clinching the first Test of a series outside Asia also hasn't happened often. In fact, ever since their first Test in 1932, there have been only nine occasions when the Asian giants have been able to start a Test series outside the sub-continent with a win.

Well, a spirited performance by Virat Kohli’s team in Adelaide has just taken that number into double digits. India’s sixth Test win in Australia is probably the most special and should go a long way in preparing them for more success on the tour. A maiden Test series win in Australia does not look impossible now.

When India started an overseas Test series with a win

 

 

Year

Opponent

Venue

Test Result

Series Result

1968

NZ

Dunedin

Won by 5 wkts

IND won 3-0

1976

NZ

Auckland

Won by 8 wkts

Drawn 1-1

1986

ENG

Lord's

Won by 5 wkts

IND won 2-0

2001

ZIM

Bulawayo

Won by 8 wkts

Drawn 1-1

2005

ZIM

Bulawayo

Won by Inns and 90 runs

IND won 2-0

2006

SA

Johannesburg

Won by 123 runs

IND lost 1-2

2009

NZ

Hamilton

Won by 10 wkts

IND won 1-0

2011

WI

Kingston

Won by 63 runs

IND won 1-0

2016

WI

North Sound

Won by inns and 92 runs

IND won 2-0

