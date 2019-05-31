How they reacted to Pakistan's pathetic show against West Indies in WC clash

Pakistan got off on the wrong foot as they opened their World Cup campaign against the West Indies at Trent Bridge, surrendering by 7 wickets on Friday.
Put in under overcast conditions, Pakistan struggled against quality pace bowling. West Indies skipper Jason Holder had no hesitation in winning the toss and bowling first at Trent Bridge and the result was Pakistan folding up for just 105 in 21.4 overs. Debutant Oshane Thomas (4/27) and Holder (3/42) ran through the Pakistan batting line-up.
But it was all-rounder Andre Russell who hogged the limelight as he finished with 2/4 from his three overs, peppered with short bouncers. This is Pakistan's second lowest total in the World Cup. In reply, Windies reached the target in just 13.4 overs with Chris Gayle registering a half-century.
Take a look at a few interesting reactions on social media after Pakistan's meek opening:
BREAKING: Pakistan denies sending any team for World Cup 2019. #PAKvWI #WIvsPAK— Sir Jadeja fan (@SirJadeja) May 31, 2019
Omitting @realshoaibmalik has costed,@TheRealPCB big time.
One of the ugliest display of temperament.#CWC19 #MenInMaroon #WeHaveWeWill #PakvWI #WIvsPAK #SarfarazAhmed #JasonHolder— Rahul Gandhi of Cricket (@rahulkejridhoni) May 31, 2019
111 minutes of comedy with team Pakistan #WIvsPAK— Prajakta Bhawsar (@18prajakta) May 31, 2019
Here's Pakistan's innings in a tweet -
Wd . . . . . . 3 1 . 6 . . 1 4 1 . . W . . . 4 3 3 4 . . . 2 . . . 1 1 W . . . . . 1 4 1 1 . . . . 2 . . 1 . . . . . W . . . . . 1 . 4 . 2 4 1 1 . 1 1 . 1 . 1 W . 4 4 . . . . 1 . . 1 . . . . Wd 2 . W . 1 . 1 W . 1 W . 1 1 1 . W . 1 1 . . W Nb . 1 1 1 6 . . 4 6 . . Nb 1 W pic.twitter.com/JUwqrlXWG5— Test Match Special (@bbctms) May 31, 2019
Every one of Andre Russell's first 16 balls were pitched short, that is to say pitching further than 8m from the batsman's stumps. Fast, nasty, and wicket-taking. #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/hUf0IxBLdQ— The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) May 31, 2019
Viv Richards "They're much better players than this, I've spent some time with them at the PSL and I'm disappointed with what I'm seeing from Pakistan today" #PAKvWI #CWC19— Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) May 31, 2019
Pakistan have been destroyed by the short ball today - and they have just refused to learn. They've attacked roughly half of the short balls they've faced, despite the fact that they've now lost six wickets to those deliveries. Remarkable unwillingness to adapt. #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/xfe5eeO3Ot— The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) May 31, 2019
There was some advice too:
Dear Pakistan, quickly work on your back foot play...the world is watching...you will get nothing to drive this WC.— Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) May 31, 2019
Earlier, Pakistan's World Cup winning captain and Prime Minister of the country tweeted his advice ahead of their opening encounter.
My advice to the Pakistan team today is what I would tell my players before a match: Give your 100 percent, fight to the last ball and never let the fear of losing enter your mind, influence your strategy or play. Pakistan’s prayers and support are with Sarfaraz and the team.— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 31, 2019
With Agency inputs