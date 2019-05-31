How they reacted to Pakistan's pathetic show against West Indies in WC clash

Pakistan got off on the wrong foot as they opened their World Cup campaign against the West Indies at Trent Bridge, surrendering by 7 wickets on Friday.

Put in under overcast conditions, Pakistan struggled against quality pace bowling. West Indies skipper Jason Holder had no hesitation in winning the toss and bowling first at Trent Bridge and the result was Pakistan folding up for just 105 in 21.4 overs. Debutant Oshane Thomas (4/27) and Holder (3/42) ran through the Pakistan batting line-up.