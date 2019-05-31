How they reacted to Pakistan's pathetic show against West Indies in WC clash

  1. Sify.com
Last Updated: Fri, May 31, 2019 18:29 hrs
Pakistan vs West Indies World Cup

Pakistan got off on the wrong foot as they opened their World Cup campaign against the West Indies at Trent Bridge, surrendering by 7 wickets on Friday.

Put in under overcast conditions, Pakistan struggled against quality pace bowling. West Indies skipper Jason Holder had no hesitation in winning the toss and bowling first at Trent Bridge and the result was Pakistan folding up for just 105 in 21.4 overs. Debutant Oshane Thomas (4/27) and Holder (3/42) ran through the Pakistan batting line-up.

But it was all-rounder Andre Russell who hogged the limelight as he finished with 2/4 from his three overs, peppered with short bouncers. This is Pakistan's second lowest total in the World Cup. In reply, Windies reached the target in just 13.4 overs with Chris Gayle registering a half-century.

Take a look at a few interesting reactions on social media after Pakistan's meek opening:

Here's Pakistan's innings in a tweet -

There was some advice too:

Earlier, Pakistan's World Cup winning captain and Prime Minister of the country tweeted his advice ahead of their opening encounter.

With Agency inputs


