How they trolled CSK's moves at IPL Auction 2018

Chennai Super Kings fans had a field day on social media as they were clearly not impressed with the players that the franchise bought in the auction.
The likes of Harbhajan Singh, Karn Sharma, Ambati Rayudu, Imran Tahir and Shane Watson are all above 30 years of age.
Take a look at how the fans reacted:
32-year old Kedar Jadhav to CSK at 7.8C. Sonna pecha kekara cricketer, a hard hitting finisher and a handy off spinner will fit into CSK's scheme of things well. 8th player though who is 32+. Experience ellam ok, youth enga da? #IPLAuction #CSK #SummerIsComing pic.twitter.com/boopDIIJuv— Srini Mama (@SriniMama16) January 27, 2018
Master Plan of #CSK pic.twitter.com/7RfsoSzv7c— எப்பவுமே தனுஷ் தான்™ (@Itz_TheriBoy) January 27, 2018
#HarbhajanSingh - 37yrs#MSDhoni - 36yrs#ShaneWatson - 36yrs#DwayneBravo - 34yrs#FafDuPlesis - 33yrs#KedarJadhav - 32yrs#SureshRaina - 31yrs#AmbatiRayudu - 32 yrs— Trollywood (@TrollywoodOffl) January 27, 2018
Chennai SENIOR Kings #CSK #IPLAuction #IPLAuction2018
Enjoy ! #CSK #IPLAuction pic.twitter.com/9AOUkfQ8Ci— Troll Cinema ( TC ) (@TrollCinemaOff) January 27, 2018
Team #CSK line-up so far.. Some have questioned about the age of the players etc., #CSK is beyond all that.. @msdhoni knows how to make a winning team.. pic.twitter.com/ezMVRu8JLt— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) January 27, 2018
Is this a IPL team or an old age home #IPLAuction #CSK pic.twitter.com/JfXwGwOPa4— Ashish Nehra (@TheAshishNehra) January 27, 2018
The thing I'm most worried about. Avan avan bayam avanuku. #IPLAuction #CSK #SummerIsComing pic.twitter.com/cTCDetS45H— Srini Mama (@SriniMama16) January 27, 2018
@SriniMama16 Mama At the end of Day 1 of IPL 2018 auctions— Charan Kumar (@charan2810) January 27, 2018
CSK's (Dhoni's) Strategy seems pretty clear.. Buy every player who was there in the indian 15 member squad when MSD was the captain of Indian team but were chased out by Kohli!
Its a statement from Thala #CSK
A n g r y c s k F a n s#csk #IPLAuction #Ashwin @ashwinravi99 pic.twitter.com/7MO81YTagV— Vengayam MEMES (@VengayamMEMES) January 27, 2018
#CSK— Rajesh Rk (@realrajeshrk) January 27, 2018
May be they are waiting for 35+ aged fast bowler tomorrow.
CSK thirumbi vanthatha celebrate panna mudiyaama panniteengale daa@ChennaiIPL
Namma pudhu Chennai Super Kings #squadgoals #SummerIsComing #CSK #WhistlePodu @ChennaiIPL pic.twitter.com/Jg4aM4SUTZSaravanan (@Holaydiver) January 27, 2018
So it comes to end of the Day 1 of the super #IPLAuction @ChennaiIPL . Here is the list of players bought by namma #CSK @SPFleming7 @Lbalaji55 @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/vdtgarh2Mg— Kollycricz (@kollycricz) January 27, 2018
@ashwinravi99 @ChennaiIPL. #whistlepodu #SummerIsComing #CSK #cskisback #KXIP pic.twitter.com/DpcJMJ9UJr— Thalapathy Riyas (@riyasthalapathy) January 27, 2018
But, CSK still had the backing of some of the die-hard Chennai IPL fans.
Age is Nothing.!— Μʀ.KiиG ツ CSK (@KingVjFan) January 27, 2018
Capabilities & Experience is Everything.!
Believe in MSD #CSK @ChennaiIPL
#IPLAuction #IPLAuction2018 #whistlepodu #PrideOf18
Lol.. Aged squad? Have you seen Raina, Jadeja, Plessis & Bravo fielding??? Just watch their previous IPL seasons fielding video. They're monsters.! They 4 can round up and cover the whole ground.!! Age doesn't matter at all.!! Please act wisely. #CSK @ChennaiIPL @IPL— (@THM_Off) January 27, 2018
#CSK Years doesn't matter age doesn't WE ARE THE KING EE ARE THE RULERS @ChennaiIPL @msdhoni @TamilAnniyan Waiting 2018 ipl yellow WORLD IS BACK @CSKFansOfficial #IPLAuction2018 #VIVOIPL #Dhoni #Thala @SirJadeja @DJBravo47 @ImRaina @faf1307 King is back #Dhoni #CSK family pic.twitter.com/yTuQxOQVQh— தல ŞTØŅƏR ŞĄŃJĄÝ (@SanjaySrijachlm) January 27, 2018
And a few others even have a few tips for Stephen Fleming & co.
#CSK definitely needs— Rathnavel Ponnuswami (@reavan) January 27, 2018
opener (Vijay, Vohra)
couple of pacers (Mohit, Tyagi, Unadkat, Gony, Vinay, Pankaj)
uncapped players (Akshdeep Nath, Aniruddha Joshi, Pravin Dubey, Shahbaz Nadeem)
overseas players (Behrendoff, Sammy)
local players (Washi, Jaggi, Apar, Crist)#IPLAuction