'Hurt' Abhinav Mukund slams racism, says 'fair isn't the only lovely or handsome'

"I have been playing cricket since the age of 10 and I have gradually climbed up the ladder to where I am right now. It is an honour to get the chance to represent the country at the highest level. I am writing today not to garner sympathy or attention but...with the hope to change the mindset of people on an issue I feel strongly about.

I have been travelling a lot within and outside our country since I was 15. Ever since I was young, people's obsession with my skin colour has always been a mystery to me. Any one who follows cricket would understand the obvious. I have played and trained day in and day out in the sun and not once have I regretted the fact that I have tanned or lost a couple of shades. It is simply because I love what I do and I have been able to achieve certain things only because I have spent hours outdoor. I come from Chennai probably one of the hottest places in our country and I have gladly spent most of my adult life in the cricket ground.

I have been subject to a lot of name calling and I have laughed and shrugged it off because I had bigger goals! Affected young, I toughened up because this was never something that would pull me down. There were many times when I chose not to dignify these insults with responses.

Today I am speaking up, not just for me. But for many from our country who experience ridicule based on the colour of one's skin. Obviously, with the rise of social media, it has gone to a magnitude that I see people hurling abuses left, right and centre at something I have absolutely no control over. Fair isn't the only lovely or handsome guys.

Stay true, stay focussed. Be comfortable in your own skin."

Abhinav Mukund

In a series of tweets on Thursday, Mukund clarified that his tweet was in reaction to abuses directed at him on social media and has absolutely no connection to anyone in the team.

Please don't turn this into something political,I just wanted to make a positive statement hoping to make a change. That s all. — Abhinav mukund (@mukundabhinav) August 10, 2017

Who have been posting abuses about colour and saying absolutely derogatory things about the tone of my skin. That s all ! — Abhinav mukund (@mukundabhinav) August 10, 2017

Guys please don't turn this into something else,it has absolutely no connection to anyone in the team. It is mainly targeted at people 1/2 — Abhinav mukund (@mukundabhinav) August 10, 2017

