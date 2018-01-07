I am done and dusted with my playing days: Pietersen

Flamboyant England batsman Kevin Pietersen announced his retirement from international cricket and said that he will end his career by the end of 2018.

"I'm done and dusted, playing days. You get to that time in your career when you think 'do I want this?' I want it desperately at the moment ... but I don't think I will want it in 10 months' time. I just don't see myself wanting to play cricket in December," Pietersen said.

The 37-year old said that he would complete his playing commitments with the Pakistan Super League and also in South Africa.

Pietersen also stated that he would love to be a part of Melbourne Stars after his retirement, where he has played four seasons. "I love Melbourne. To have some sort of [Stars] involvement going forward would be immense value for me," he said. "I've actually really grown to love Australia and have a really good rapport with a lot of the Australian public," he added. The controversial English cricketer scored 8,181 runs in 104 Tests and 4,440 runs in 136 ODIs, in a career spanning nine years.