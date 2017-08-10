I am not a cheat, insists Sara Errani

Former French Open finalist Sara Errani, who has been handed a two-month doping ban, has insisted that she is not a cheat.

The 30-year-old Italian tested positive for the cancer treatment drug letrozole, which can increase body mass, in February following which the International Tennis Federation announced the suspension on Monday,

At a news conference on Wednesday, Errani continued to blame food contamination and said that she would return "stronger than ever" and that "it's a difficult situation" for her family "but we have managed to be even more united so I'm proud of them", reports Sport24.

The former world number five also said, "I know I have done nothing wrong." Eranni has reiterated several times that letrozole is not a performance-enhancing drug. The ban of the current 98-ranked player will end on October 2.