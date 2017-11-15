I am not a robot and even I bleed: Virat Kohli

India skipper Virat Kohli on Wednesday said that when he feels he needs rest, he will ask for it and that he like others is a human who would opt for rest when he feels his body deserves a break from cricket.

Reports were circulating that Kohli has asked the Indian selectors for rest after the second Test against Sri Lanka and for the succeeding One-Day International (ODI) series.

Chief National Selector M.S.K. Prasad, though, refuted all rumours later saying that Kohli had made himself available for selection for all the three Test matches and the selectors would look at resting the skipper only after that.

"Definitely I do need rest, why don't I need rest? When I think of the time my body should be rested, I'll ask for it. I am not a robot you can slice my skin and check I bleed," Kohli told reporters on the eve of India's first Test against Sri Lanka at the Eden Gardens from Thursday.

Asked about managing the workload with all-rounder Hardik Pandya being rested for the first two Tests, Kohli said players who give that much extra on the field need rest and the situation is sometimes not understood by all.

"This is one thing which I don't think people explain properly. There is a lot of talk from the outside in terms of workload -- whether a player should be rested or should not be rested. All cricketers play 40 games in a year. Three guys who should get rest, their workloads are to be managed. 11 players play the game but not everyone would have batted 45 overs in an ODI game or not everyone would have bowled 30 overs in a Test match," Kohli assessed.

"But the ones who are doing it regularly need to be assessed because the body takes that much time to recover. People only look at 'oh everyone has played 40 games'. They don't look at time spent on the crease.

"The number of runs that have been run between the wicket, the number of overs bowled in difficult conditions, what were the conditions, what were the temperatures like, have the bodies recovered or not -- I don't think people go into that analysis. So from the outside it looks like 'why are people asking for rest, everyone has played same number of games'.

"But not everyone has the same kind of workload in every game. Only those who have major workload, for example Pujara during a Test season he will have maximum workload because he spends so much time at the crease. His game is built that way. So you can't compare that to a counter-attacking batsman, because the workload would have been lesser.

"So I think all these things have to be taken into consideration. Purely because of the fact that we have built such a strong core team now of 20-25 players, you don't want important players breaking down at important times for the team," Kohli elaborated.

Pandya has played 30 matches across formats since the ICC Champions Trophy. The 24-year-old all-rounder recently said that he was the one who asked for rest to recuperate from a few niggles.

Kohli said the balance needs to be maintained in which players need rest and which do not, and this is the way to manage workload.

"That is where balance needs to be maintained going forward. If you have too much cricket going on, with guys who play all three formats, it's humanly impossible to maintain the same level of performance, what you do earlier in the season. Those details are very important while managing workload," he added.

Kohli further said that the overdose of India playing the same opposition in Sri Lanka twice in three months might drive the cricket fans away and that it needs to be analysed.

India played the Sri Lankans in their own lair in July-August winning 9-0 across all formats. The same team will again take on the men in blue in India over three Tests, three One-Day Internationals and three Twenty20 Internationals. The first rubber starts from Thursday here at the Eden Gardens.

Asked if this overdose of playing the same opposition again might distract the fans and result in empty stadiums, Kohli said: "I don't know that. This analysis has to be done by fans who watch the game because someone watching the game is very different from being involved in the game.

"For us, there is no rule of complacency or saying that I don't want to play this game. There is no room for that. We are at our absolute top intensity all the time. This question will be better answered by the fans who watch the game."

Kohli added that while it is not a problem for the players as they play with the same intensity, a balance needs to be maintained between engaging fans and keeping the game exciting and competitive.

"If there is too much cricket being played or there is a repetition of same series happening or not, for us, as I said, playing cricket for the country and we do what we are presented with every time.

"This analysis can be done. This definitely needs to be taken into consideration because you don't want the fans going away from the game. We have to maintain a balance of how to engage fans and at the same time how to keep players fresh and keep cricket exciting and competitive with so much cricket going around throughout the year. That point definitely will be discussed in future," Kohli said.

Kohli made it clear once again that the Indian team will not approach the upcoming Test series in a different manner just because they had whitewashed the visitors.

The Indian captain stressed on the fact that they want to maintain their consistency as a team and will take on Sri Lanka like they would have done any other team.

"Every match you play is important and every series is huge. It's not like we lose this series and you guys are not going to say nothing to us. So, everything is important when you play for the country and we don't like to differentiate. We simply want to do well as a team," he said.

"Whatever the conditions we play at, whatever combinations we need to play, we do that accordingly. Keeping in mind that winning is the most important thing and for that everyone is on the same page whether we play in India or away from India," Kohli said.

India have not lost a Test series at home since the 2012 series reversal to England.

"We have so much cricket now it's all about good preparation and keeping our energy levels up. Also making sure that we have quality practice. Not necessarily go for quantity which can lead to bad habits. When you are playing well and you are in a good zone, you overpractice and that can lead to the mindset going off.

"We have to maintain the balance and we have done really well so far in maintaining that balance," Kohli said.

India tour South Africa right after this series and Kohli said they would want to carry forward the momentum by winning here.