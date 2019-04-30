'I am not gay', clarifies James Faulkner

Hours after his Instagram post caused a stir on social media out of favour Australia all-rounder James Faulkner clarified on the 'misunderstanding'.

On his 29th birthday, Faulkner took to Instagram to post a dinner picture in which he wrote: "Birthday dinner with the boyfriend @robjubbsta and my mother @roslyn_carol_faulkner #togetherfor5years." sharing a photograph of himself having dinner with his mother Roslyn Carol Faulkner and his boyfriend of five years, Rob Jubb.

This gave a wrong impression that Faulkner chose his birthday to reveal that he is in a same sex relationship.

There seems to be a misunderstanding about my post from last night, I am not gay, however it has been fantastic to see the support from and for the LBGT community. Let's never forget love is love, however @robjubbsta is just a great friend. Last night marked five years of being house mates! Good on everyone for being so supportive. A post shared by James Faulkner (@jfaulkner44) on Apr 29, 2019 at 5:07pm PDT A veteran of one Test, 69 ODIs and 24 T20 internationals, Faulkner had last donned the Aussie baggy green in a T20 match against Sri Lanka at the Adelaide on February 22, 2017. The all-rounder had won the Man of the Match award in the 2015 World Cup final which Australia had won by beating New Zealand by 7 wickets. While many sportspersons have come out in the open in the past revealing their gay identity, the number of such instances in cricket, especially in the men's section, has been scarce. In 2011, former England international Steven Davies became the sport's first active professional player to announce that he is gay. The wicketkeeper-batsman, who played 8 ODIs and 5 T20Is for England, made his revelations in a newspaper interview with The Daily Telegraph. On July 9, 2018, South Africa women's cricket team captain Dane van Niekerk and teammate Marizanne Kapp tied the knot, becoming the second couple among the current batch of international cricketers to get married after New Zealand's Amy Satterthwaite and Lea Tahuhu. After four years of courtship, Kiwi women cricketers Satterthwaite and Tahuhu got engaged in 2014 before getting married in March 2017. More recently, on April 19, two women cricketers tied the knot after New Zealand batswoman Hayley Jensen, who has played 8 ODIs and 20 T20Is, married uncapped Australian cricketer Nicola Hancock. With IANS inputs