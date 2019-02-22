I am not surprised by my T20 century, says Chesteshwar Pujara

India’s Chesteshwar Pujara, who is considered as a Test match specialist, has hit a T20 century in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy against Railways.

The batsman scored the century off just 61 balls and is not at all surprised with his innings. In fact, the right-hand batsman said that he was sure that this would come at “some stage of his career”.

“It is special. This was expected because I have done well whenever I have got the opportunity in white-ball cricket. I am not surprised by this century, but I am sure many people are. I knew this one would come at some stage in my career, and this is the right time,” Pujara told ESPNcricinfo. “I have been really batting well. Good form in Test cricket can help you bat well in shorter formats. It helps you get into good positions, you pick the ball early so I am really happy. Although it came in a defeat, it was a close game where Railways needed 12 off the last over and they pulled it off," he added.

“This innings gives me a lot of confidence. Things will get better from here. Once you can trust your game, once you work on something and it pays off, then you know this is a method you can follow,” he said. “I think twice for sure (gone unsold). I put my name because somewhere down the line I am very confident about playing white ball, whether it is ODI or T20. If I am not picked, I am not picked. But with such results and I can carry on like this people will start noticing. Even franchises might take notice. If I am still not picked I will carry on doing things I am doing. I don't want to change anyone's perceptions,” he said.