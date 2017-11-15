I am ready to go: Dale Steyn

Johannesburg: South Africa fast bowler Dale Steyn is all set to make a return from a long injury-lay off after being named in the 'quality' Titans squad this week in the Ram Slam T20 Challenge.

The 34-year-old, who has been out of action since injuring his shoulder during a series against Australia in Perth in November last year, will bring an end to his time with the Cape Cobras and make a return for the Titans.

Confirming the news, Steyn posted a picture of him on Twitter holding up his new kit and said that he is refreshed to be back in Titans squad.

Quality set up

Professional

Refreshing to be back at the Titans. Definitely leading the way in the domestic circuit https://t.co/lZ1ECjnP5B -Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) November 13, 2017

He heaped praise on Mark Boucher's squad, tweeting, "Quality set up. Professional. Refreshing to be back at the Titans. Definitely leading the way in the domestic circuit

The South African seamer, who did not feature in the Titans' opening T20 game of the season against Highveld Lions on Sunday, will be closely monitored by national coach Ottis Gibson in the T20 Challenge, Sport24 reported.

"I am ready to go," Steyn told Titans official website.

"Yes, I haven't played in a year, but there are no massive expectations. I am just looking forward to playing again and feeling part of the game.

"I'm not asking people to sit back and think I'm going to bowl at 150km/h and that I'm going to take five wickets. If I can get through the game with minimal damage in terms of economy rate and pick up a wicket or two that would be great."

It should be noted that Steyn needs to take just five more wickets to become South Africa's all-time leading Test wicket taker.

He has so far taken 417 Test wickets, just behind former South Africa all-rounder Shaun Pollock who bid adieu to his career with 421 wickets.

"I'm going to slot in where I'm needed," he said.

"We need to play within our strengths. Albie's strength is definitely to take the new ball and get two overs out of the way. For me, I want to get overs under the belt.

"If I look back at the way I've played over my career I generally bowl two up front and one in the middle and one at the death - that's probably how I'm best utilised." Meanwhile, South Africa fast bowler Dane Paterson has been called in as replacement for injured Morne Morkel for the second Test of the two-match series against Bangladesh, beginning at Manguang Oval in Bloemfontein.

Morkel could be sidelined for four to six weeks after scans confirmed a side strain which he sustained during his side's huge 333-run win over Bangladesh in the opening Test of the two-match series in Potchefstroom.

He left the field in his sixth over of the Bangladesh's second innings and didn't return to bowl for the rest of the day

Reflecting on Morkel's injury, South Africa team manager, Dr Mohammed Moosajee said, "Morne complained of a sharp pain to his left side yesterday and immediately aborted his bowling spell. Subsequent scans this morning confirmed a Grade two tear to the left abdominal oblique muscle which rules him out of the remainder of the series. He will need a 4-6 week recovery period and will target a return for the T20 Global League in November."

Morkel's injury has come as a major blow for South Africa, who are already without their star fast bowlers Dale Steyn, who continues to recover from a shoulder injury, and Vernon Philander and Chris Morris.

Following the two-Test series against Bangladesh, South Africa are scheduled to play three ODIs and two T20Is lined up against the same opposition.