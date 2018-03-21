I am studying in a university where Dhoni is the topper: Dinesh Karthik

Dinesh Karthik, who is being hailed as India's new finisher after his 8-ball-29 cameo against Bangladesh in the tri-series final that won the Nidahas Trophy, feels like a fresher when it comes to the tag of the best finisher that's usually associated with MS Dhoni.

"When it comes to Dhoni -- I am studying in a university where he is the topper. He is one of the guys I have always looked up to. It is unfair to compare me with him," Karthik told reporters during a media interaction.

It was 14 years ago when DK made his international debut in September 2004 during the Champions Trophy in England, three months before Dhoni's debut against Bangladesh in a bilateral-series in December.

In the following years, Karthik saw Dhoni become India's most successful captain and a limited overs mainstay - a key contributor in the middle-order.

"His (Dhoni) journey has been totally different and my journey is a different one. He is a terrific guy. He is somebody who used to be reserved, shy. Today, he is a person, who is really vocal in helping the youngsters. I feel these comparisons are very unfair. As I said, he is probably a topper in a university, where I am studying. I am just happy in the space I am in," Karthik said.

After waiting in the fringes, Karthik is finally enjoying enjoying his time under the sun.

"It feels good that all the attention is on me. All the good karma and good things I have done over the years helped me hit that six. It is just that the shot went for a six... probably the two mm extra that it went for it became a six." The feeling is yet to sink in and Karthik admitted it.

"It is hard for me to put in words. I am just happy to play this sport. When you play domestic cricket, it is a hard grind, To suddenly get so much attention feels so good but you also know that you want this to be a start of something special," he added.

Karthik credited Mumbai cricketer Abhishek Nayar for helping him work on the mental aspect of his game.

"He (Abhishek Nayar) has been the most important factor in the last two and half years in my career. He has helped me prepare for games. He has made me think in terms of strategy. He also knows what is the right way to work hard. He has been the river and I have been the boat," said the 32-year-old.

Karthik was initially upset with Rohit Sharma's decision to promote Vijay Shankar, who struggled to middle the ball in the final, ahead of him but lavished praise on India's stand-in skipper and his style of captaincy.

"His (Rohit Sharma's) biggest strength is that he has won three IPLs as skipper and has immense belief in his ability to lead a team. He does a lot of homework. He is strategically very strong. He is a very thorough captain and is someone who is highly-skilled," Karthik said.

Karthik, who will lead Kolkata Knight Riders in the upcoming IPL is looking forward to build on this success.

"(The forthcoming) IPL is extremely important. It is a fabulous tournament. Indian cricket is where it is because of the IPL. We get to rub shoulders with the best. On a personal note, it is a very important tournament for me.

"I am very excited about the captaincy role. Maybe, it is time for me to embrace captaincy. The team has a very good bowling attack. I have to sit down with the coaches and see where I need to bat," he added.

