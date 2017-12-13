I am sure my wife would have liked this gift: Rohit

Hitman Rohit Sharma on Wednesday said that he gifted his record third double century in ODI cricket to his wife Ritika Sajdeh on their wedding anniversary. Rohit smashed a brilliant unbeaten 208 against Sri Lanka in the third ODI as India leveled the three-match series after losing the opener.

In a must-win tie, the India skipper hammered the Sri Lankan attack as he raced to his third double century, his first as captain. Soon after reaching the landmark, television cameras captured an emotional Ritika breaking down in tears from the stands.

"I am sure she would have liked this gift from me. She is my strength and keeps supporting me. This is one good part about having your family around, we already go through a lot of stress and it makes our lives easier," Rohit said at the post match ceremony.

Coming into the match, the Mumbaikar was the only batsman to have hit two double tons. At Mohali, Sharma belted an unbeaten 153-ball 208, comprising 13 fours and 12 sixes.

"It was a great day. Winning the game was important for me and for the team. After the loss at Dharamsala it was necessary to come back and and we did it superbly. It was great to get the total we got because there was a bit of dew in the end. The more important thing is that we won the game and right from the start we were right on top and gave nothing easy," a satisfied Rohit said.

It was his sixth score of more than 100 in ODIs this year, tying with Virat Kohli (also this year) and Sachin Tendulkar (1996). The latter, though, holds the record of maximum nine centuries by an Indian in 1998.

Talking about his double hundred, Rohit said, "If I am not wrong, in the first two 200s as well I got the century in the 38th over and I kept telling myself to hold my shape and hit through the line. I did pretty similar things in the earlier ones too - getting 50 off 70 balls."

"This wicket was superb to start off, the longer I stayed the easier it became to bat on. In the end, getting to 392 was important," he added.

When asked which of the three double centuries were his favourites, the stand-in skipper said, "I think that 264 is very close to me. People keep asking me to pick my favourite double-century but I really cannot pick one. That one against Australia was the series decider, the one against Sri Lanka earlier was one where I was coming back from an injury and this one was necessary to keep the series alive."

Rohit was engaged in two big partnerships -- 115 runs for the opening wicket with Shikhar Dhawan (68 off 67; 9x4) and then 213 for the second wicket with rookie Shreyas Iyer (88 off 70; 4x9, 2x6).

Rohit's first double ton was against Australia in 2013 in Bengaluru. In his 158-ball 209, the Mumbai right-hander also made a world record of 16 sixes.

One year later, Rohit went on to score another double century. This time it was against Sri Lanka. Rohit scored 264 in 2014 at Eden Gardens, making him the highest individual ODI scorer.

India will now play the final ODI at Visakhapatnam and Rohit said that his team will be up for the challenge in the decider.

"We know what to do now in Vizag, the conditions will be different but we need to adapt and attack," he said.

Young Tamil Nadu player Washington Sundar made his debut but couldn't make an immediate impact. However, Rohit backed the youngster and had words of praise. "Not the ideal conditions for him to debut but this is how he will learn. As a team management we want to back players like him and I am sure he must have learnt a lot from this game, playing with the wet ball and I wish him all the luck," the skipper signed off.

(With IANS inputs)