Ever since he helped India to lift record ICC Under-19 World Cup title with the help of his unbeaten hundred in the final against Australia, batsman Manjot Kalra has become the toast of the nation.

The 19-year-old has been compared with the likes of Indian swashbuckling batsmen Virat Kohli and Yuvraj Singh for his technique.

However, Manjot dismissed his comparison with the players of the senior Indian cricket team, saying that they are legendary cricketers and that he should not be likened to them.

"I can't be compared to players like Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh because they are legendary players. I request them not to compare me with them," the Indian U-19 hero told ANI. It should be noted that Yuvraj and Virat came through the under-19 ranks and managed to carve a niche for themselves. Opening batsman Manjot Kalra grabbed the eyeballs of the cricket fraternity with his unbeaten 101-run knock as the Men in Blue chased down the target of 217 in just 38.5 overs to crush Australia by eight wickets in the finals of the ICC U-19 World Cup. Reflecting on his state of mind during the summit showdown, Manjot said that he was just focussing on his game and was waiting to see his side lifting the trophy. "I was not thinking much when I was playing the match. I was just concentrating on playing my game. We just wanted to complete the match and lift the trophy. It was a great feeling as our long-standing wait finally got over," he said. Meanwhile, Manjot also heaped praise on Indian U-19 team coach and former cricketer Rahul Dravid. He said, "He (Rahul Dravid) has a very different style of explaining the things which motivate us a lot. I have got the support from all corners. I want to thank my family as well as my coaches for supporting me." Manjot Kalra was also adjudged as 'Man of the Match' while Shubman Gill was awarded 'Player of the Tournament' for their magnificent performance. India have remained unbeaten in the entire Under-19 World Cup tournament.