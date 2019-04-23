I couldn't keep my thoughts off WC selection: Pant

Jaipur: After propelling Delhi Capitals to a convincing six-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Rishabh Pant admitted that the World Cup selection has been on his mind for sometime now.

Pant has not been included in the 15-member India squad for the upcoming World Cup and it is Dinesh Karthik is the second wicketkeeper who will travel with the team to England for the showpiece event.

BCCI chief selector M.S.K. Prasad, while announcing the squad, had said Karthik was included because of his experience and better wicket-keeping skills.

However, on Monday, Pant looked at his menacing best at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium as he slammed an unbeaten knock of 78 runs off 36 balls (4x6, 6x4) to help Delhi reach the top of the points table. Chasing 192, the wicketkeeper-batsman added 84 for the 3rd wicket with Prithvi Shaw and helped his team register their seventh win in the ongoing IPL 2019. "I am feeling lovely," said Pant at the post-match presentation ceremony after being named the Player of the Match. "To make your team win in an important match is a good feeling." "I won't lie, the World Cup selection has been on my mind," said Pant. "I focused on my process, I trusted my prowess and it worked for me," he added. Prior to Monday's game, Pant's last good outing in IPL 2019 had come against Mumbai Indians on March 24 where he scored an unbeaten 78 off 27 balls. After that, he saw a dip in form and he made scores of 25, 11, 39, 5, 18, 46, 23, 7 and 6 in the next matches he played for Delhi.