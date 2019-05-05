I was playing much more freely: KL Rahul

Mohali: It was KL Rahul's brilliant show (36-ball 71) in the clash between Kings XI Punjab and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) helped his team end their Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign on a winning note at home, the PCA I.S. Bindra Stadium, here on Sunday.

During his 71-run knock, the opener also fired a 19-ball 52 to hit the third fastest half-century of this season. Rahul, adjudged the Man of the match, said he was playing freely and it helped him deliver.

"I've been holding myself back till the last game, because my role was different -- playing 20 overs and holding up one end. We knew there wasn't much left for us in this game. Sometimes you have to alter your game and play according to the team's needs. Tonight I was playing much more freely," Rahul said at the post-match presentation.

"It came out very well today, my strike-rate is much higher. But looking back at it from a personal and team points of view, my strike rate has dropped. However, I have won more games for my team this year. You have to curb your shots at times. Had I done that last year, we could have done better," he said. The Punjab opener also said with my name among the top run-getters helped his performance. "Having runs behind you always helps you play with a lot of freedom and not think too much and just react to the ball. It only helps you when you have runs behind you," he remarked.\