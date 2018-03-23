I was sure of being proven innocent: Shami

Indian pacer Mohammed Shami said that he was sure about being proven innocent after he received a clean chit from Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in connection to match-fixing charges levelled against him.

"I was sure I would be proved innocent. I have always tried to give my 100 percent in the game and I will continue to do so," said Shami, while speaking to ANI.

Last week, the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) had written to the BCCI's Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) head Neeraj Kumar to investigate the charges levelled against Shami by his wife.

The CoA, led by Vinod Rai, gave a seven-day deadline to Kumar to submit the report on the issue. This direction came after cricketer's wife levelled various allegations, including of match-fixing, against the fast bowler. Earlier, BCCI's Anti-Corruption Unit gave him a clean chit over the allegations levelled by his wife Hasin Jahan. As his wife claimed in a complaint registered against Shami having extra-marital affairs and abusing her physically and mentally. Though Jahan retracted fixing allegation, the CoA had taken note of it and asked the ACU to investigate the matter. However, Shami had rejected all the allegations and said that someone was misleading his wife. Furthermore, Shami has been included in Grade B of the BCCI's annual retainer contracts after the board found no evidence of match-fixing against the Indian pacer. BCCI acting president CK Khanna said that he and the entire board were confident that Shami would come out clean over the allegations levelled by his wife. Ecstatic with the news, Khanna said that he was always confident that Shami would come out innocent while adding that he is hoping to see a marvelous performance from the pacer's part in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and India's upcoming tour to England. "Not only was me, but the entire BCCI confident that Mohammed Shami will come clean out of it. We are really joyous and we wish him all the best and I am confident that he will come out with marvelous performance in IPL and even in tour of England," Khanna said.