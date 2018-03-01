Former India skipper MS Dhoni has been showered with high praise by another successful captain from the country.

Sourav Ganguly, who was the captain of the Indian team when Dhoni made his debut in December 2004, in his autobiography, 'A Century is Not Enough' has said that he was impressed with the Ranchi star from day one.

"I had over the years constantly looked out for players who remain steady under pressure and possess the capability to change the course of the match. Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who came to my notice in 2004, was a natural progression of this thought. I was impressed with MS Dhoni from day one," Ganguly wrote in his autobiography.

"I wish I'd Dhoni in my 2003 World Cup team. I was told that when we were playing the 2003 World Cup final he was still a ticket collector with Indian Railways. Unbelievable!" added Ganguly. Ganguly was instrumental in shaping Dhoni's career from a wicket-keeper to a dependent batsman who later became one of India's best leaders. "Today I am happy that my assessment was proven right. It is amazing how he broke through the ranks to become what he is today," added Ganguly. Dhoni went on to captain India in 331 matches including 60 Tests, 199 ODIs and 72 T20Is and enjoys the best success rate in one-dayers with 110 wins. Speaking on the Anil Kumble and Virat Kohli saga, Ganguly opined that he tried to make a peace deal but it didn't work out. "We tried. We went up to Virat and asked him to sort out. Anil doesn't has a bad bone in his body and I told Virat that he will be helpful. I have so much respect for both the individuals for what they have done for Indian cricket. I have known Anil so closely and yes he is intense, he wants to win, he is aggressive but that doesn't mean he is a bad guy. I thought both Kumble and Virat can build a fantastic partnership. Team is doing well and the way they played the ODI series in South Africa was remarkable. But even with Anil, it could have been remarkable," Dada said. "And I think when a top set of people meet and work together, that sort of adjustment is required," Dada signed off. Stay updated on the go with Sify Live Scores App. Click here to download it for your device