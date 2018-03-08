I would rather die: Shami hits back after wife's 'match-fixing' remarks

As far as allegation of compromising my performance playing for the country is concerned, I would rather die than do something like this: Mohammad Shami pic.twitter.com/PGvQotXNmH

BREAKING - If Md. Shami can cheat me then he can cheat the county as well. He accepted money from a Pakistani girl named Alisbah in Dubai. He agreed to accept it after insistence of England-based Mohammed Bhai. I have proof: Hasin Jahan, wife of Shami to ABP News. pic.twitter.com/6Dtx3mblQK — ABP News (@abpnewstv) March 8, 2018

Certain media even reported Shami claiming that his wife is not in good mental health.

I liked a @YouTube video https://t.co/QGpJBUqVpx My wife is not in good mental health, says Mohammed Shami — Ali Afzal (@aliafzal9650) March 8, 2018

Earlier, Hasin had alleged that Shami abused her physically and mentally and is also involved in several extra-marital affairs.

Brushing off the allegations, Shami said that someone is conspiring against him to ruin his career.

Speaking to ANI, Shami said, "All allegations are baseless, it does not have any meaning. Cannot say anything about the case till the time I get to know everything. There is some conspiracy behind this, it may be a conspiracy to spoil my game."

"I tried to contact Hasin but she did not pick up my phone but will meet her soon. The way I am, will stay with her like that forever," the pacer told ANI.

"I contacted my father in law, he spoke to me very nicely and I think the things will sort out soon," he added.

Besides accusing the cricketer of abusing her, Hasin further said that she will drag the pacer to court for cheating on her.

LISTEN IN as Shami's wife makes shocking claims #ShamiShunned pic.twitter.com/TgtWqNjG0T — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) March 8, 2018

Mohd Shami shunned by Board. Denied contract after charge.

Wife levels infidelity charge. Board’s czars Judge & convict. Activists split over ‘verdict’. Some slam ‘feudal reaction’. Shami judged before the verdict? #ShamiShunned pic.twitter.com/5TXRSyY9Es — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) March 8, 2018

Shami and Hasin Jahan got married in 2014.

Hasin(wife) and her family have been saying that we will sit and talk out all issues, but I don't know who has been misleading her: Mohammad Shami pic.twitter.com/MhXKxwWpH2 — ANI (@ANI) March 8, 2018

Shami found himself out of the Board of Control for Cricket in India's annual contracts that was announced on Wednesday.

Shami's removal may be a coincidence with the ongoing controversy involving his wife's allegations of domestic violence and extra-marital affairs.

The Bengal pacer was in the B category in the last term.

Not condoning anything, but can the @bcci deny/withhold a contract to Mohammad Shami while employing Gyanendra Pandey as junior selector? Pandey was arrested on the charge of assaulting his wife in 2000. This is in the public domain. Shami is unproven allegations so far. — Anand Vasu (@anandvasu) March 7, 2018

Meanwhile, former India captain Kapil Dev has backed Shami, questioning the timing of the match-fixing remark by his wife.

