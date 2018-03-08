I would rather die: Shami hits back after wife's 'match-fixing' remarks

  1. Sify.com
Last Updated: Thu, Mar 08, 2018 23:13 hrs
Under-fire Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami, who on Wednesday denied all allegations levelled by his wife Hasin Jahan terming it 'baseless', on Thursday addressed media after the latter's remarks that he can even 'betray the nation'.

Shami said that he would rather die than compromise his performance playing for India.

Certain media even reported Shami claiming that his wife is not in good mental health.

Earlier, Hasin had alleged that Shami abused her physically and mentally and is also involved in several extra-marital affairs.

Brushing off the allegations, Shami said that someone is conspiring against him to ruin his career.

Speaking to ANI, Shami said, "All allegations are baseless, it does not have any meaning. Cannot say anything about the case till the time I get to know everything. There is some conspiracy behind this, it may be a conspiracy to spoil my game."

"I tried to contact Hasin but she did not pick up my phone but will meet her soon. The way I am, will stay with her like that forever," the pacer told ANI.

"I contacted my father in law, he spoke to me very nicely and I think the things will sort out soon," he added.

Besides accusing the cricketer of abusing her, Hasin further said that she will drag the pacer to court for cheating on her.

Shami and Hasin Jahan got married in 2014.

Shami found himself out of the Board of Control for Cricket in India's annual contracts that was announced on Wednesday.

Shami's removal may be a coincidence with the ongoing controversy involving his wife's allegations of domestic violence and extra-marital affairs.

The Bengal pacer was in the B category in the last term.

Meanwhile, former India captain Kapil Dev has backed Shami, questioning the timing of the match-fixing remark by his wife.

