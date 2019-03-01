ICC T20I Rankings: KL Rahul lone Indian in top 10

Indian opener KL Rahul, who had a pretty good outing against Australia in the two-match T20I series with scores of 50 and 47, is the only Indian to feature in the top 10 batting list in the latest ICC T20I Players Rankings.

Rahul, who was playing his first series after being suspended for his views on a chat show, has jumped four spots to the sixth position with 726 rating points.

Formerly top-ranked Virat Kohli (up two places to 17th) and former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni (up seven places to 56th) have also gained among Indian batsmen.

Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah (up 12 places to 15th) and left-arm spinner Krunal Pandya (up 18 places to a career-best 43rd) have also advanced. However, chinaman Kuldeep Yadav has dropped two places to occupy the fourth spot. In the T20I Team Rankings, India stay put at the number two spot, while Australia have overtaken South Africa and England to reach third place and to within two points of India. Pakistan lead the team rankings with 135 points, 13 points ahead of India.