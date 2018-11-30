ICC Cricket World Cup trophy arrives in India

Image Courtesy: icc-cricket

The International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup trophy on Friday arrived in India which is its eighth stop on the international leg of the Trophy Tour.

The Trophy Tour will visit nine cities in 23 days as the "most connected Trophy Tour ever" embarks on its journey across India. There will be an opportunity in the four Indian cities- Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Bengaluru- to see the Trophy Tour in action at the prime shopping spots. There will also be a photo opportunity with the trophy along with player interaction.

In Mumbai, the trophy will arrive on December 2. The venue will be Infiniti Mall, Link Rd, Malad West, Mumbai, 40064. This will be followed by player interaction. The trophy will arrive in Bengaluru on December 8. The venue will be Forum Mall, No. 21, Hosur Road, Koramangala, Bengaluru, 560095. The next stop of the trophy will be Kolkata. It will arrive in the city on December 15. The venue will be South City Mall, 375, Prince Anwar Shah Rd, South City Complex, Jadavpur, Kolkata, 700068. The last destination will be the capital city of India, Delhi. The Delhiites will welcome the trophy on December 23 at Ambience Mall Gurgaon, NH 8, Ambience Island, Gurugram, Haryana 122002. The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup is slated to be held from May 30 to July 14 in England, next year.