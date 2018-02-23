ICC gives go ahead to Global T20 Canada

New Delhi: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has granted official sanction to Global T20 Canada, the first franchise-based Twenty20 league to be held in the north American country, it was announced here on Thursday.

Conceptualised, designed, developed and managed by the Mercuri Group with Cricket Canada -- the official governing body for the game in the country -- the Global T20 Canada will kick-off in July with three venues being earmarked in Toronto.

The three venues are the Toronto Cricket Skating and Curling Club, Sunnybrook Park and Maple Leaf Cricket Club.

Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, in the final leg of his official Indian trip, participated in a promotional event for the Global T20 Canada at a school. He also signed a bat wishing the Global T20 Canada all the luck on the sidelines of his visit to the school. The Global T20 Canada will involve six franchises drawn on geographical lines, with the possibility to include two-three more teams in the coming years. Each squad will include four local Canadians, with the rest being international players. A high-powered Cricket Advisory Board made up of former players will be formed for the tournament. Cricket Canada has entered into a 25-year agreement with the Mercuri Group which covers not just the Global T20 Canada, but also investment in developing the grassroots for the game in the country. The agreement includes the development of a national high performance centre, setting up of regional high performance centres, investment in youth cricket and development tours around the world. Constructing a world class cricket stadium in Toronto and support for the development of a Canada team that can qualify for the 2023 World Cup is also a part of the agreement.