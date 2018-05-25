ICC prohibits Pakistan players from wearing smart watches on field

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Friday prohibited players and match officials to use communication devices, including smart watches which are in any way connected to a phone or WIFI, on the field as well as in the dressing room.

The ICC confirmed that under the Player and Match Officials Area (PMOA) Regulations, smart watches are not permitted to be worn on the field and in areas designated as PMOA.

"Communications devices are prohibited within the PMOA and no player is allowed to be in possession of or use a communications device which is connected to the internet whilst there," the ICC release said. "Smart watches in any way connected to a phone or WI-FI or in any way capable of receiving communications are not allowed and as such we will be reminding players that such devices must be surrendered along with their mobile devices on arrival at the ground on match days," the statement added. The ICC's decision comes after it was learnt that some of the Pakistan players were spotted wearing smart watches while fielding during the ongoing opening Test of the two-match series at Lord's. Stay updated on the go with Sify Live Scores App. Click here to download it for your device