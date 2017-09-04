ICC Rankings: Virat Kohli equals Sachin Tendulkar's record

Dubai: Top-ranked batsman Virat Kohli on Monday consolidated his position in One-Day International (ODI) cricket as he equalled the highest ODI rating points by an India batsman, recorded by Sachin Tendulkar nearly two decades ago in 1998.

Kohli, who is also top-ranked in T20Is, has increased his lead over Australia's David Warner from 12 to 26 points and is now on 887 points, according to the International Cricket Council (ICC) release.

Kohli scored 330 runs in the recent series against Sri Lanka, which included an unbeaten 110 in the last match in Colombo on Sunday, his second century of the series.

Rohit Sharma, the second highest run-maker in the series with 302 runs, and former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni are both back in the top 10. Sharma, who struck two centuries in Sri Lanka, has gained five slots to reach ninth place while Dhoni's 162 runs have lifted him two places to 10th position. Among big movers in the bowling category, pacer Jasprit Bumrah leapfrogged 27 places to the fourth spot in the ICC rankings for bowlers after scalping 15 wickets at an average of 11.26 in India's 5-0 whitewash of Sri Lanka. Bumrah has moved up to his career-best fourth position in a list led by Australia pace bowler Josh Hazlewood with South Africa spinner Imran Tahir and Australia pace bowler Mitchell Starc the other two bowlers ahead of him, The 23-year-old Bumrah, whose previous best was 24th position in June this year, moved up the table with his Player of the Series effort of 15 wickets, the best by any bowler in a bilateral ODI series in Sri Lanka. Also gaining in the rankings is India's left-arm spinner Axar Patel, who moved up from 20th to 10th position after finishing with six wickets in four matches. Patel has thus closed in on his career-high rank of ninth in October last year. Hardik Pandya (up two places to 61st), Kuldeep Yadav (up 21 places to 89th) and Yuzvendra Chahal (up 55 places to 99th) are other India bowlers to gain in the rankings. Third-ranked India secured three points from their 5-0 victory and pushed their tally to 117. Australia are on 117 as well, but stay ahead on decimal points.